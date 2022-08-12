Adverse weather alert all weekend

File photo/Lincoln Holder

THE TT Met Office on Friday issued an adverse weather alert (yellow level) for the whole weekend for Tobago and northern Trinidad. The alert lasts from Saturday 5 am to Sunday 6 pm.

"With significant rainfall accumulation over Tobago in the past 24 hours, additional rainfall is expected during the morning hours of Saturday due to the passage of a tropical wave.

"The most impactful weather would affect mainly Tobago and northern parts of Trinidad, where there is the possibility of street and flash flooding, as well as landslips and landslides in areas so prone." The alert said rainfall accumulation could exceed 25mm and winds can become gusty during heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The Met Office offered safety advice. "Do not wade or drive through flood waters. Monitor weather conditions and official updates."

More information is available at the websites and .

The Met Office gave its forecast for Friday-Monday.

Friday evening: Initially fair becoming cloudy after midnight with scattered showers and medium chance of isolated thunderstorm activity favouring Tobago and Northern Trinidad.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with periods of showers or rain. Medium to high chance of heavier showers or isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds and street flooding if heavy downpours.

Sunday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and extended periods of light rain in broad areas. Medium-high chance of heavier showers or thunderstorms in varying areas.

Monday: Same as Sunday, plus the remark, "Mostly settled evening and night despite the lingering shower."