393 new covid19 cases, 1 death

Image courtesy CDC

There has been one further covid19-related death, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Friday.

The deceased was a young adult male with no known comorbidities.

That raises the total number of deaths as of Friday afternoon to 4,071.

The ministry also reported there were 393 new covid19 cases as of Friday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 10 and 11.

There are 7.030 active cases.

As of Friday, there were 185 patients in hospital, with 6,845 patients in home self-isolation and four people in step-down or transition facilities.

There were 163,451 recovered covid19 patients, with 17 people being discharged from public health facilities and 154 recovered community cases.

The update reported that 715,886 people are fully vaccinated, 684,114 people have received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine, and 167,695 booster doses have been administered.