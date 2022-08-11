World javelin champ thrown overboard from Harbour Master in Grenada

Anderson Peters

Reigning World javelin champion Anderson Peters was beaten and thrown overboard from the Harbour Master during a boatride in Grenada on Wednesday night.

The Grenadian recently returned home to a grand welcome after also claiming silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Grenada is also celebrating its popular Spicemas carnival.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show Peters being beaten by five men and subsequently thrown overboard.

The Royal Grenada Police Force, in a statement, confirmed it was investigating "an incident involving Peters that occurred aboard the Harbour Master vessel."

Police said Peters is currently receiving medical attention for minor injuries.

They said several crew members are in custody assisting with investigations.

The Harbour Master, a Trinidadian pleasure boat, is owned by Adrian Scoon, son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon. His Ocean Pelican boat was involved in a police investigation into an event that took place on the boat while covid19 restrictions were in force in Trinidad and Tobago on Boxing Day 2021.