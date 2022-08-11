UWI Got Talent competition begins August 11

Emmanuel Joseph winner of UWI Got Talent 2019.

The 2022 edition of the UWI St Augustine Campus’s UWI Got Talent competition begins August 11 and aims to raise awareness of the importance and value of performing arts towards society.

The Division of Student Services and Development hosts this programme to offer an empowering and professional platform for students to share their performing talents with the world. It provides talent training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities for advancement into local, regional, and international entertainment/creative industries, a media release said.

Owing to the covid19 pandemic, the competition was on hiatus over the past two years. The 2022 launch of the competition will allow people to meet past champions, including Emmanuel Joseph, talented pannist and student of the Faculty of Humanities and Education. Joseph won the $15,000 prize at the inaugural UWI Got Talent competition in 2019. He was also the 2021 recipient of the Jit Samaroo bursary, which is awarded to support members of BP Renegades steelband with their academic expenses.

The public and all interested participants are invited to the virtual launch on August 11, at 6 pm via the UWI St Augustine Facebook page.

For more info: https://sta.uwi.edu/talent/