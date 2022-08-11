SuperBlue to entertain patrons at autism fundraiser

SuperBlue will entertain patrons at Platinum Party, an autism fundraiser for the NGO Support Autism T&T. -

Platinum Party is a fundraiser organised by the NGO Support Autism T&T. It will be held in collaboration with Xpace on August 13, from 9 pm.

SuperBlue along with other artistes and disc jockeys will provide entertainment for the event.

Support Autism T&T recently opened Rahul’s Clubhouse, an autism-friendly space where people diagnosed with autism can access educational and social activities, a media release said. There are two sensory rooms – a sensory calming room and a sensory playroom. All activities are offered at nominal cost or completely free to children from lower-income groups.

All proceeds from the event will be used to increase the number of sessions and activities so that more autistic people can have access to the tools they need for their intellectual development, the release said.

The artistes who are coming together to provide patrons with fantastic music are Master Saleem, Vee Ram, Rizaan Ali, Captain Kendel, ClimaxXx, Jonny, Southside Rhythmz Tassa Drummerz, with DJs Dynamic, Joe Brien, Kadeem Suave and Optimus. The hosts are Leondon Wiggins, Chad Jose Pedro and Jza King.

Tickets are $100 and are available at all Persad’s De Food King supermarkets, Bright Idea stores, Blue Label Menswear, Xpace Box Office and Rahul’s Clubhouse, Marabella.

For more info: Support Autism T&T social media pages or 791-1320.