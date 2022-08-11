Ramlal gives TT slight edge over Guyana in Rising Stars Under-19s

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

A FOUR-WICKET haul by Nick Ramlal gave Trinidad and Tobago the edge against Guyana at the end of day one in their three-day first round match, in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-19 tournament at Park Hill, St Vincent, on Wednesday.

Guyana were watchful at the crease with opener Tomanni Caesar playing patiently. He topscored with 59 off 141 deliveries with five fours and two sixes.

Zeynul Ramsammy, batting at number eight, showed grit ending the day on 41 not out.

Ramlal was the most successful bowler for TT.

In other round one matches, Leeward Islands closed on 100/3 in response to the Windward Islands total of 209 all out at Arnos Vale Playing Field.

At Cumberland Playing Field, Jamaica were dismissed for 234 and at stumps Barbados were 60/1.

All matches continue on Thursday.