PM out of quarantine, back to work

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Prime Minister is out of quarantine and has been cleared to return to work on Thursday.

Dr Rowley tested positive for covid19 a second time on July 29 after having mild symptoms.

In early April 2021, he contracted the virus for the first time while in Tobago for the Easter weekend celebrations and was put under medical supervision for several days at the Prime Minister's residence in Blenheim.

A release sent to the media by the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday morning said Rowley had completed the stipulated period of isolation in keeping with the Public Health Ordinance.

He is expected to give the feature address at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s 53rd General Assembly on Monday in Tobago.

While in quarantine, the release said, Rowley, cancelled all engagements, including his attendance at the local government forum on Tuesday and the ceremony to confer the Order of the Caribbean Community on calypsonian David Rudder at the Diplomatic Centre on Wednesday.

It added, “Dr Rowley and his family extend their sincerest thanks to the many well-wishers at home and abroad, who expressed their prayers and best wishes for him during his two-week period of symptoms and isolation.”