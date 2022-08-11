Moruga man beaten, robbed, cops shoot suspect

Southern Division police shot and wounded a bandit on Tuesday night in Princes Town, hours after he and other accomplices beat a man and robbed him of his car at gunpoint in Moruga.

Up to Thursday, the suspect was still at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) under police guard.

A report said at about 8 pm on Wednesday, three men entered the home of a family at La Lune Village, Moruga. They beat the male homeowner, but a relative heard the commotion and called the police.

The gunmen fled with the family's Toyota Corolla.

The victim sought medical care and was later discharged.

Moruga police responded and alerted other police in the division.

Three hours later, at around 11 pm, police spotted the stolen car at Realize Road in Princes Town and intercepted it. But two male occupants got out, ran into a bushy area, and escaped, leaving their accomplice in the car.

There was a confrontation with the accomplice, who was holding a gun. Police reports say they repeatedly ordered him to drop it, but instead, he raised it, and the police shot him and seized the gun.

He was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and later transferred to the SFGH.

Moruga and Barrackpore police are investigating.