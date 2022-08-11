Moruga gardener, 80, dies after killing wife, wounding son

The San Fernando General Hospital. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

The 80-year-old gardener who murdered his 82-year-old wife, Sylda Mudie, and wounded their adult son in Moruga on Wednesday morning has died.

Carltus "Sankar" Mudie, of Edward Trace in Basse Terre Village, died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on Thursday at around 4 am.

The police shot him on Wednesday morning after responding to a report of wounding at the family's home.

A police report said the police saw him with a shotgun and pleaded with him to drop it. But Mudie refused and aimed the gun at the police. They shot him and took his licensed gun.

Mudie was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and transferred to the hospital.

Mudie shot and chopped his wife multiple times inside their home.

Sylda was the mother of two and grandmother of one. A former lay minister at the St Vincent Ferrer RC Church, she attended church regularly.

Mudie also chopped their son, Derek Mudie, 55, who escaped. Up to Thursday, he was still at the SFGH in stable condition.

Derek lives in the US. He came to Trinidad on Saturday with his mother, who was returning after spending time with relatives abroad.

Relatives said they still do not know what sparked the attack.

Investigations are ongoing.