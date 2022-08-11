Man beaten to death in Point Fortin

A 36-year-old man was beaten to death on Wednesday night during an altercation with someone in Point Fortin.

Dead is Randy Amoroso, also called Movado and Crumpy.

The police said a man confronted and accused Amoroso of stealing some of his belongings.

The man beat him on the road near Alexander Street at around 8.40 pm. Amoroso fell to the ground and the man left.

The police received information about a man lying in the road andfound Amoroso’s body.

Amoroso was originally from the Cap-de-Ville area.

Police said he had several convictions and matters pending in the courts for robberies and thefts.

Point Fortin and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene and gathered evidence.