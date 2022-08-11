Health Ministry: No covid19 deaths for third consecutive day

File photo: An ambulance enters the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

There have been no covid19-related deaths for the third consecutive day this week, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Thursday.

The total number of deaths as of Thursday afternoon thus remains at 4,070.

The ministry also reported there were 316 new covid19 cases as of Thursday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 9 and 10.

The number of total active cases is 6,809.

As of Thursday, there were 163,280 recovered covid19 patients, with ten people being discharged from public health facilities and 215 recovered community cases.

There were 194 patients in hospital, with 6,615 patients in home self-isolation and none in step-down or transition facilities.

The update reported that 715,844 people are fully vaccinated, 684,156 people received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine, and 167,645 booster doses have been administered.