Trini awarded Korean scholarship

- Nicholas Bayley

Christopher Ash has been awarded the 2022 Korean Government Scholarship Program to do a master’s degree in robot and smart system engineering at Kyungpook National University in Daegu, South Korea.

This scholarship is offered to Trinidad and Tobago citizens as part of the exchange of promising young students between Korea and TT which began in 2019.

Ash's degree will take two years. Before beginning it, he will first spend a year, beginning in September, studying Korean at Dongseo University in Busan, the second largest city of South Korea, to familiarise himself with Korean society and student life.

In a release on Wednesday, the Embassy of the Republic of South Korea said there were many applicants for the scholarship this year, but Ash was ultimately chosen by virtue of his excellent academic achievements, language abilities and extra-curricular activities.

On August 10, Korean Ambassador Dongil Oh welcomed Ash at the embassy, congratulated him on being selected and shared useful information for his stay in Korea. Oh conveyed best wishes and hopes Ash will enjoy the benefits of the golden opportunity he has been given.

Ash said he was keen to experience campus life in Korea and is looking forward to exploring Korean language and culture while furthering his educational goals.