Letting the love flow

Flow’s retail store employees received "feel the love" tokens. The company conducted a series of activities to show appreciation for its staff. -

Flow held a Feel the Love event that involved a series of activities including recognising and celebrating its frontline employees who continue to provide yeoman service to its customers during this pandemic.

Flow’s vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan said in a media release that her goal for 2022 was making employees feel loved. “I want Flow to equal home for our employees. I want them to feel loved and appreciated every day that they are at work,” she said.

Martin-Sulgan’s sentiment mirrors the company’s philosophy that “heart is more than something we have, it’s something we share,” the release said.

The company's senior manager – people business partner, Reneasha Simmons-Phillips said, “During the months of June and July, employees were encouraged to build on our culture of gratitude by showing their appreciation towards each other using the company’s online recognition platform, Celebrate You.

"This initiative saw thousands of recognitions awarded over the period, mostly for our principles of hard work and passion. The employees who received the greatest number of awards were treated to a day of cricket at the (Queen's Park) Oval for the West Indies vs India One Day International.”

Also commenting on the initiative, Joanne Gay-Lord, manager – credit and collections said, “My team and I were very honoured to be recognised. We are thankful to our (vice president) for taking the time to motivate and encourage us to keep putting our best foot forward.”

On the request of male employees, the company hosted a men’s mental health session facilitated by Kevin Liverpool, administrator of Caribbean Male Action Network (CariMAN) in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Reacting to the response to the session Flow's Avalon Hope, manager – dispatch said, “So proud of our men folk. I learnt a lot! Good discussion.”

Over the period, the company’s frontline technicians were treated to a full day of fun activities, meant to rejuvenate them while engendering a spirit of camaraderie. Other activities such as Fun Fridays included treats which saw employees enjoying a taste of Maracas Beach with bake and shark and coconut water, the release said.

“All our activities, policies and programmes are focused on making our employee experience exceptional so that they all look forward to coming to work to deliver excellent service for our customers,” Martin-Sulgan said.