Fix this huge leak, WASA

THE EDITOR: As a service to the nation and WASA, I must point out a huge leak at the intersection of Gatacre and Kitchener Streets in Woodbrook (it’s actually on Kitchener) right in front of a hydrant. It has been there for many months wasting hundreds, maybe thousands, of gallons of water.

The only person who will be inconvenienced is the homeless man who bathes there every day. Please attend to it.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook