Emergency repairs to Maraval water treatment plant

People served by the Maraval water treatment plant will have their service restored at 4pm on August 11.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Water and Sewerage Authority said the current disruption of service is caused by a mechanical issue at the plant, which it is working to resolve.

WASA said after the resumption of water supply, it may take up to 24 hours for service to become normal.

For further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA's Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

Areas affected include:

Morne Coco Road including Faustin Trace, Celestine Trace and environs

Haleland Park

Moka

La Seiva

Hillsboro

Andalusia

Lynch Drive

Fairways

Collens Road

Valleton Avenue

Bergerac Road