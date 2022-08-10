Emergency repairs to Maraval water treatment plant
People served by the Maraval water treatment plant will have their service restored at 4pm on August 11.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Water and Sewerage Authority said the current disruption of service is caused by a mechanical issue at the plant, which it is working to resolve.
WASA said after the resumption of water supply, it may take up to 24 hours for service to become normal.
For further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA's Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.
Areas affected include:
Morne Coco Road including Faustin Trace, Celestine Trace and environs
Haleland Park
Moka
La Seiva
Hillsboro
Andalusia
Lynch Drive
Fairways
Collens Road
Valleton Avenue
Bergerac Road
