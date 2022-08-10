Do these instead

THE EDITOR: Instead of spending $7.5 million on events and fireworks, I humbly suggest the Government considers:

* Fixing 60 potholes.

* Expediting 60 cases through the judicial system.

* Paying 60 per cent of the overtime due to immigration officers.

* Increasing subventions to NGOs and CBOs by 60 per cent.

* Reducing the number of documents required to open a bank account by 60 per cent.

* Paying 60 per cent of the VAT refunds that are outstanding.

* Putting 60 laptops/tablets in every school.

* Providing 60 months of free internet to every school and shelter (human and animal).

These will have a lasting impact on our citizens.

Thank you and Happy Independence, TT.

LARA QUENTRALL-THOMAS

via e-mail