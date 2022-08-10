Do these instead
THE EDITOR: Instead of spending $7.5 million on events and fireworks, I humbly suggest the Government considers:
* Fixing 60 potholes.
* Expediting 60 cases through the judicial system.
* Paying 60 per cent of the overtime due to immigration officers.
* Increasing subventions to NGOs and CBOs by 60 per cent.
* Reducing the number of documents required to open a bank account by 60 per cent.
* Paying 60 per cent of the VAT refunds that are outstanding.
* Putting 60 laptops/tablets in every school.
* Providing 60 months of free internet to every school and shelter (human and animal).
These will have a lasting impact on our citizens.
Thank you and Happy Independence, TT.
LARA QUENTRALL-THOMAS
via e-mail
