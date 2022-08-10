Allow $100 notes exchange again

THE EDITOR: I plead on behalf of many citizens for the Government to reopen the redemption of the $100 cotton note through the Central Bank.

Only God alone knows the insensitive and selfish rationale for closing the exchange of the notes without any thought for the thousands of people who reside abroad and could not return home for one reason or the other, the pandemic included. They are now stuck with these notes which they worked hard for. Do they destroy them?

This is wickedness, plain and simple, and it’s not just affecting the people the Government likes to victimise. No, it is hurting the many thousands in Baltimore, the whole of the Bronx, all over the US, Canada, England, Guyana – anywhere citizens who fled the crime and hardship for a better life, but did not abandon mother Trinidad and Tobago.

It’s hurting the old, the aged and infirm who hid money and forgot, hid money for their last rites, hid money from their own abusive children in Bibles and old clothes.

Many do not trust the bank and kept the money. Of course, the banks will pretend shamelessly they don't know about sou-sou, when the insult is that many of the parents of the employees of those same banks would have paid for their children's education and built their homes with sou-sou money, which was never intended for the banks.

Don't these people in high office have any sympathy for the old people who drag themselves into Port of Spain hoping to change a few hundred-dollar notes which they found in some old chest of drawers, and when they are refused, leaving them in tears? Do the people know what it is like to see $200 thrown away when you need food?

I do not fear contradiction when I say there is hardly a citizen who does not have an aged relative with a few $100 notes to change. It’s just the nature of people to hide money and forget where they put it.

I recently visited Miami and wherever I met fellow citizens they openly cursed and called damnation of God's vengeance on the Government for this senseless measure. They had substantial sums and were willing to make the requisite declarations, since they do not have any record of drug dealings and money laundering, which is the first accusation the banks put to them when presenting their hard-earned money.

Further, where is the proof that this was done to combat counterfeiting or anti-money laundering since no one is moving with a trunk-load of money, except maybe a few churches. Of course, I could say nothing to comfort them.

Alas, what does not make sense is that in the last round of currency (ex)changes, the smaller notes, inclusive of old $50 notes from as far back as the 80s, are being redeemed. So if you have a $50, the red one that looks like the old $1 or $5 with the queen of England’s face, or the $20 with then Central Bank governor Winston Dookeran’s signature, you can change them. So what is the problem with the $100 notes? Or maybe they need Anand, Vijayanti and Renuka to enquire, letterhead prominent, with the last sentence reading something about the High Court.

And as such I am putting on the to-do list of the incoming government that this should be a priority because, I tell you, this Government does not deserve to stay in office for this wickedness.

Please, sirs, just once for all the years in office, do something to benefit the nation.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James