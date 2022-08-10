A precious life

THE EDITOR: Thoughts and prayers are offered as we fondly remember the precious life of Joycelyn Mc Cleod Smith from the constituency of Barataria/San Juan. She was a woman of ebullience, flair and passion. More so, shrewd, vivacious, indefatigable, compassionate, prescient and punctilious captured the very essence of her as a woman in the political sphere, sacrosanct and poetic.

Her commitment and dedication to selflessly serve her country is applauded and reverenced.

Sincerest condolences to all deeply affected by her untimely passing. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain