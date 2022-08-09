Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic to hold concert at NAPA

The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Orchestra will be in concert on August 14 at NAPA. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic will host its first post-pandemic public performance since November 2019 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on August 14 at 6 pm.

The concert titled Seeds, Seasons, and New Beginnings will feature the Four Seasons by baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi with top violinists Danicia Morris Rouse and Carissa Subar, and entertaining TV themes of yesteryear, a media release said.

TTYP is the only youth symphony orchestra in TT, and the largest in the English-speaking Caribbean. Its premier music education programme caters for students ages four-29. The concert will be the culmination of a TTYP 16th annual three-week workshop conducted by founder, music educator and music director Kenneth Listhrop, the release said.

TTYP said it continues to recognise and applaud the kind generosity of the corporate community – the National Gas Company and Atlantic.

Tickets are available daily at TTYP office, 19 Eight Street East Cassleton Avenue, Trincity, 9 am-5 pm until August 12 and at NAPA’s box office daily until August 14, 12-6 pm, or from orchestra members and parents.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the TTYP's property fund.

For more info: 689-8897, 476-8897, e-mail.info@ttyp.org or visit Facebook.