THA plans gala among independence events
A gala event is being planned by the Assembly Legislature of the THA, under the patronage of presiding officer Abby Taylor, for the 60th anniversary of independence.
A source at the secretariat said the event, scheduled for August 29, will be held at the Shaw Park Complex in the lead-up to further celebrations.
Public attendance has been limited to 60 people, and those interested can apply for invitations through the link https://www.tobagolegislature.org/tpg
The source said invitations will be issued to 60 people who "are citizens of TT and in possession of a valid national ID card, drivers permit or passport."
He said only one person per invitation is permitted, while the deadline for submission is August 19.
"Winners are subject to a security background check before invitation is issued. Invitations will be issued in the name of the winner only and is non-transferable."
Employees of the Assembly Legislature and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.
The other details, he said, are being fine-tuned.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine could not be reached to ask him about other plans for the celebrations, as calls and messages to his cellphone went unanswered.
