Tennis great Serena Williams set to retire

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball during a match against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, of Spain, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, on Monday. (AP PHOTO) -

TENNIS legend Serena Williams has hinted that she will retire soon.

Williams, 40, is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time having won 23 Grand Slam titles.

In a media conference following a first round victory at the Canadian Open in Toronto on Monday, Williams said, “I’m getting closer to the light…so lately that has been it for me. I can’t wait to get to that light.”

Asked what the light represents, she said, “Freedom. I love playing though. It is amazing, but I can’t do this forever sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can.”

In another statement in Vogue Magazine recently, Williams said, “My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Many believe Williams may play in the US Open starting at the end of August, before retiring.

Williams, along with her older sister Venus, have been among the best players in the world over the last 25 years.

The Williams sisters opened the door for other black players, inspiring them to believe that they can reach the pinnacle in the sport.