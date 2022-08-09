Stabroek Travel named 2022 Hero CPL's travel partner

Hero CPL sponsorship officer Dellon Peters, Travel Sales Manager Ferial Suliman and Country Manager Kurt Baboolall, both from Stabroek Travel. Photo source: cplt20.com - Photo source: cplt20.com

THE Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that Stabroek Travel is the official travel partner for the 2022 tournament which gets underway August 31.

The Hero CPL will once again be travelling around the region with matches in TT, Guyana, St Kitts/Nevis and St Lucia.

Stabroek Travel will be working with Hero CPL to put together packages for fans who wish to travel around the Caribbean to watch the Biggest Party in Sport. From the comfort of their homes and convenience of their electronic devices, CPL fans will now be able to access great deals on travel and accommodation through Stabroektravel.com. Stabroek Travel will allow fans to take in Hero CPL action at all four of the 2022 venues.

The tournament starts in St Kitts/Nevis on August 31, before moving on to St Lucia for matches between September 7 and 11. There will be matches in TT from September 13-18, before Hero CPL heads to Guyana for seven group games and the knockout stages between September 21 and 30.

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s head of marketing, said, “It is fantastic news, after two very hard years during the pandemic, it is now possible to move freely around the region and we are delighted to be partnering with Stabroek Travel to help fans follow their teams both home and away.”

Ferial Suliman, Stabroek Travel’s division head, said, “The team at Stabroek Travel looks forward to this exciting collaboration. We know the hype CPL brings to the Caribbean and we are delighted to be able to provide services that will allow fans the opportunity to experience that excitement again in person after two of the most challenging years of our lives.”