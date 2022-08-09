Sports Company, Tourism Trinidad Ltd sign MOU

Jason Williams, CEO of SporTT (left) and Carla Cupid, CEO (interim) of Tourism Trinidad Limited. PHOTO COURTESY SPORTS COMPANY OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO. -

THE SPORTS Company of TT Ltd (SporTT) and Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) are formalising plans to develop TT as the leading sport tourism destination in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The two state agency CEOs signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), that highlights key areas for development and activation, at a ceremony at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Both are adamant that this plan that for the most part is already in motion, and will drive growth in both sectors and foster community and entrepreneurial development.

The MOU seeks to normalise seamless collaboration for developmental activities which can be activated via an already approved sports tourism policy. It will also formalise a singular voice for the two agencies in promotion of sports tourism events locally, regionally, and internationally.

Most importantly will be the optimising of analytics to constantly monitor and refine the sports tourism message, thereby ensuring that destination Trinidad is always top of mind when it comes to international sporting activities and capitalising on revenue generating events.

SporTT CEO Jason Williams said, “Already for the year we have had three major international tournaments – ICC Under-19 cricket, Pan Am swimming and Davis Cup tennis. This shows the confidence placed in our ability to plan and host successfully what are effectively logistical behemoths.

"So as we continue to attract more attention, we must ensure that brand Trinidad is given one unified voice.”

The MOU comes as the state agencies continue formal and informal cross-branding and partnerships. This also assists when it comes to efficiently utilising resources for the execution of sports tourism products and activations.

Interim CEO of TTL Carla Cupid pointed out, “There are obvious synergies between tourism and sports. What this MOU does is build an ecosystem that will ensure that we can comfortably welcome athletes, their fans and supporters.

"We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with SporTT in terms of destination branding, infrastructure development and attracting visitors to sporting events that are in themselves powerful tourism attractions while drawing global attention to destination Trinidad.”

The signing was witnessed by the chairman and board of TTL.