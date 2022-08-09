National Action Cultural Committee Emancipation calypso results

The results of the Emancipation Calypso Competition held by the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) and the National Youth Action Committee have been announced.

The competition was held in association with the Sports and Culture Fund, Office of the Prime Minister and First Citizens.

It took place on August 6 at the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, Valsayn.

17 and under age group

1. Jemecya Burnett – Freedom Come

2. Xhaiden Darius – I Am African

3. Zakiya Grant – Remember

4. Keoni Greaves – Did They Suffer in Vain

5. Kurlise Bentham – I Am African

18-30 age group

1. Naomi Sinnette – Take Them Down

2. Bethany Lightbourne – Freedom

3. Jerrisha Duncan-Regis – Tribute to My Ancestors

4. Elisia Perkins – Let the Drums Talk to Me

5. Catherine Chandler – Unborn Child