Moll in winners' row at Jumping League 2

Sandhya Moll aboard her horse Street Dancer. PHOTO COURTESY TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION. -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Equestrian Association recently held their Jumping League 2 competitions at San Antonio Stables in Santa Cruz and Sandy Hill Stables in Freeport.

Twenty riders competed over three days with the majority of riders competing in two or more classes.

On July 3, at the San Antonio Stables, Sandhya Moll won her Intermediate Class (1.0 metres maximum height) on Street Dancer with a clear round and also won both her classes in the Senior Novice Level (maximum height 0.85m) on Apocalypse.

Annabelle Hill, riding Dark Treasurer, won both her classes at the Junior Novice Level (maximum height 0.85m).

At the Senior Maiden level (maximum height 0.70m), Elizabeth West on Moana, won both her classes as well.

Also winning both her classes, but with two fast clear rounds, was Hailey Ali on Free Spirit. This was at the Junior Beginner 2 level (maximum height 0.55m).

In the Clear Round Class, Lillie-Belle Balkissoon was second and Charlotte Mack on Apache was third.

In the Accumulator Class, Charlotte Mack on Apache grabbed second place and Layla Sankersingh on Madame Bean was third.

The Beginner 1 level classes (maximum height 0.25m) were held on July 2.

Elizabeth West on Royal Ballet was the winner in both the Senior classes and Lillie-Belle Balkissoon on Starlite won the Accumulator Class, with Myrisa Maundy on Golazo placing second and Ella Grace Sadeek Osmani on Madame Bean third.

Sandy Hill Stables held their Jumping League 2 competition on July 30.

Caitlyn Sebastien won both her classes at the Junior Intermediate division on Audacity to Hope, as did Justynne Fletcher on Cape Canaveral at the Junior Novice Level.

Jamie Fletcher had a clear round in her Junior Maiden level Class on L'ouvre but picked up 12 faults in her Accumulator Class.

The TTEA competitions will resume in September with Dressage League 3 carded for the end of the month.