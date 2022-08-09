Lifeguards drowning

A lifeguard keeps watch on children at Quinam beach. -

WE ARE a country surrounded by water. Beach-going is integral to our way of life.

But judging from the perennial plight faced by lifeguards, you would think otherwise.

For yet another August vacation, there have been complaints about a lack of resources and equipment.

We have been told that about 100 lifeguards are expected to patrol at least ten beaches: Maracas, Las Cuevas, Tyrico, Toco, Salybia, Manzanilla, Mayaro, Los Iros, Quinam and Vessigny.

Yet some estimate what’s really required is twice the current staffing. For instance, Mayaro alone stretches 18 miles.

A recent drowning at Guapo Beach further underscores the fact that there are areas outside of the ten beaches subject to state oversight where lifeguards are also needed, given their popularity with bathers.

It is not the responsibility of lifeguards to guarantee the safety of beachgoers. That task falls primarily on beachgoers themselves, who are expected to be responsible.

This should start with sticking to beaches where lifeguards are present and obeying whatever advice is given, such as heeding red flags.

Anyone who frequents the sea should also be acquainted with the tides, be on the lookout for rip currents, avoid holes in the sand and be aware of the possibility of shifting sediment.

Swimmers should also get into the habit of waiting at least an hour before going into the water after eating. They should not mix alcohol with taking a dip.

But while safety at sea starts with the individual, lifeguards are meant to provide an important safety net in the understanding that sometimes swimmers do fall into difficulty.

At a time when we are placing even greater emphasis on tourism as an industry – be it sourced from home or abroad – there is no good reason why the State should be underperforming when it comes to meeting the needs of lifeguards.

Why is it that in 2022, lifeguards are complaining that they have no ambulances to get people to hospitals? Why are we still hearing about lifeguard booths being poorly maintained? Some are infested with rats.

Mobile phones are now ubiquitous, but why do lifeguards not have access to dedicated emergency hotlines that can be used to raise the alarm if they need backup? Why must the roads around beaches be so badly lit, workers be left without transport? Judging from recent reports, lifeguards do not even have vehicles to patrol beaches, whether on land or in the water.

“It is a struggle,” one said recently.

The Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Tourism should do more than just meet with lifeguards. It should devise a permanent staffing system for them.

Lifeguards should not be treated like seasonal workers. Nor should they be left to drown in neglect.