King eager to face Black Caps' bowling attack

West Indies' Brandon King is bowled by India's Hardik Pandya during the third T20 cricket match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts on August 2. (AP PHOTO)

WEST Indies opener Brandon King said he is ready to face New Zealand’s potent bowling attack when the teams square off in a three-match T20 series bowling off on Wednesday, from 2.30 pm (TT time).

The entire series will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

On Tuesday, speaking to the media at Sabina Park, King said, “Obviously they are a world-renowned team. Their bowling attack is very good. I have played against them before, so I have that experience to draw back on for this series. I think my game has also improved, so I think I am in a better place to face these challenges and I back myself.”

The experienced fast bowling pair of Tim Southee and Trent Boult are in the New Zealand team.

West Indies are looking to rebound after losing to India 4-1 in a five-match T20 series, which ended on Sunday.

“We are all professionals. We just try to take the lessons from the last series,” King said.

“Obviously it was not the best series for us, but we also played very good cricket before that (against Bangladesh), so we know how we want to play and we looking to continue in that way and play more consistent.”

King said it is tough to pinpoint specific areas why they were not more competitive against India. “I would not say it is anything specific. It is cricket (and) basically you win some, you lose some. What we would like is to have more consistency of approach to how we play these games.”

Jamaica recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary of Independence. King, who is Jamaican, is anticipating playing at home for the first time at the international level.