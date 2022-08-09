Jereem’s sister congratulates him on Commonwealth sucess

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago wins his men's 200-metre semifinal in the Alexander Stadium, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

ALTHOUGH JEREEM "The Dream" Richards’ relatives were not together to watch him run on the track as they usually do, they stayed in touch via WhatsApp and celebrated his achievements.

Richards’ sister Brittney Richards-Nelson congratulated him on winning the gold medal in the men’s 200 metres race in the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham in England on Saturday. He successfully defended his 2018 Commonwealth Games men’s crown.

Richards, together with fellow TT athletes Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio, also captured gold in the 4x400 metre relay on Sunday.

Richards-Nelson told Newsday the family, including aunts, uncles, and cousins, would get together to watch him on TV during major meets.

"We were not able to do it this time. Everyone watched it at separate residences.

"(But) we have a WhatsApp chat, so everyone was in constant communication. So even though we were not together, we were still messaging. It was as if we were together," she said by phone on Monday.

"I have not spoken to him as yet. Most likely, my mom would have spoken to him."

Their mother, Yvette Wilson, is in the US.

Jereem, the last of three siblings, is from Point Fortin.

He had asked for a version of this country’s national anthem played on pan at the medal ceremony on Sunday. His request was granted.

Richards-Nelson added, "We are so happy he got his request. Then seeing he got it in the evening when they won the 4x 4 relay, that was a double celebration."