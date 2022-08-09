Family events, giveaways on offer at 2022 CPL

THE HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has long been known as the Biggest Party in Sport. This summer, the party has got even bigger with the introduction of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) and the SKYEXCH 6IXTY. To help celebrate ten years of Hero CPL and the arrival of these new tournaments, the 10 am matches will be a party for children and their families.

For all of the game days at the SKYEXCH 6IXTY and Massy WCPL, and during the morning matches for the Hero CPL, 10 am tickets will include activities such as face-painting, sweet treats like snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn, children’s entertainers and live music and dancers.

There will be matches in St Kitts/Nevis, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana in 2022.

As well as all these family friendly events, there will be plenty of giveaways from the tournaments’ sponsors.

2022 represents the tenth anniversary of the Hero CPL and, to mark this special occasion, the tournament is inviting those who are celebrating their tenth birthday while matches are taking place in their country to have a party at a CPL game.

The birthday boy or girl can bring four friends to the match, and they will be given a CPL goodie bag. If anyone knows someone who is having their tenth birthday while matches are on in their respective, the person can email info@cplt20.com to request a spot at one of the games.

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, said, “We are so excited to be bringing fans back into the grounds for 2022 and it is very important to us that we give families a chance to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport. These activities, combined with world class cricket at a very affordable price, makes these games a great chance to bring the whole family to the CPL, WCPL and The 6IXTY.”