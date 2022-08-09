Cherishing Trinidad's beauty with art

Jackie Hinkson - Boat on the shore

The works of various artists will featured in an exhibition titled Cherish. It will highlight the scenes of Trinidad as seen through the eyes of the artists.

"Trinidad is a wealth of beauty and colour, and there have been many artists over the years who have captured it in their own special way. Cherished is the gathering of some of these works by an avid art lover, a selection of some of the nation’s finest, and work that rarely becomes available again. Take the chance to enjoy, and maybe even purchase, a piece of artistic history," said a media release from Horizon Art Gallery.

The exhibit will include paintings by artists Jackie Hinkson, Sundiata, Dermot Louison, Carlisle Chang; and a selection of creations by Pat Bishop, the release said.

The exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually today. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 pm via the link:

https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Art lovers may alternatively attend the opening in person from 6-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37, Mucurapo Road, St James. Current health protocols will be in place.

This exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery only until August 13 from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturday.