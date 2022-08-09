Better ways to spend that $7.5m

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis announced last week that $7.5 million is to be spent on our 60th anniversary of independence. We were also informed that there would be cultural events and that they would be all be free to the public.

While it is well understood that there is reason to celebrate, the spending must be balanced against the needs of the public. If the Government can find $7.5 million for celebrations, the same amount of money and more can be allocated for many other needs, as well as good causes.

I would love to see the children and adults from rural areas be given a chance to shine via showing off their talents but a lot more needs to be done, a show-and-tell alone is nowhere close to enough.

How about properly fixing 60 roads? How about assisting in repairing 60 homes of elderly or disabled people? How about renaming 60 streets with the names of our local heroes? How about feeding 60 poor families or migrants in various communities? How about giving 60 food vouchers to single fathers? How about ensuring that 60 more streets have lights? How about donating to 60 charities? How about purchasing schoolbooks, bags and uniforms for 60 children? How about paying the bills of 60 poor families or giving away 60 pieces of furniture?

The business sector should also get involved. There are many businesses that made huge profits even during the lockdown periods so there should be lots of giveaways.

I seriously need $60,000 right now to be honest.

Come on, folks, the $7.5 million must be spent on helping the poor and not just for concerts and entertainment. Get serious, Robinson-Regis, get real.

I wait to hear what the goodly people from the Tobago House of Assembly would be doing as well.

J ALI

Port of Spain