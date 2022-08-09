327 new covid19 cases, 0 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported no additional covid19 deaths on Tuesday, meaning the death toll remains at 4,070. This information was contained in the ministry's covid19 update issued on Tuesday.

The ministry said there were 327 new covid19 cases.

There are 178 patients hospitalised with covid19.

The ministry also said that as of August 9, 715,736 people have been fully vaccinated and 684,264 are either partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.