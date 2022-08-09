$2 fee to use PTSC toilets at City Gate

City Gate, Port of Spain - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has said it is introducing a $2 fee to use the toilets at City Gate. The fee comes into effect from August 15.

In a statement posted on its social media pages, PTSC said this is being done in an effort to improve its overall customer service experience “as we plan to upgrade our facilities to meet the daily needs of our commuters."

It added, "The PTSC remains committed to serving its commuters by improving the customer experience by implementing an increased maintenance schedule.”