Trinidad and Tobago U19s begin CWI 3-day Champs against Guyana

Rajeev Ramnath - SUREASH CHOLAI

TRINIDAD AND Tobago open their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-19 Three-Day Championship campaign against defending champions Guyana at Park Hill Playing Field in St Vincent on Tuesday from 10 am.

The team, captained by Rajeev Ramnath, arrived in St Vincent on Monday and were scheduled to undergo mandatory covid19 testing ahead of the tourney.

TT will compete out of Group A alongside Guyana and Leeward Islands. Group B features Barbados, Jamaica and Windward Islands.

The young Red Force team is led by coach Amin Forgenie and manager Kerwin John.

Other round one matches see Windwards versus Leewards at Arnos Vale while Barbados take on Jamaica in Cumberland.

When the opening round concludes on Thursday, CWI will host a personal development workshop for all competing territories on Friday. Teams will be allowed to host practice sessions on Saturday, in preparation for round two, which bowls off on Sunday.

Only three rounds will be played and the top two in each group advance to the semi-finals.

TT manager John said the team is in good spirits.

“We had good team preparation. The coach put in a lot of work with the guys. A lot of on-field practice, off-the-field classroom and mental sessions as well.

“When we leave the shores of TT, it’s always to win. That’s why we dedicated so much time and energy towards our preparation” he said.

TT team: Rajeev Ramnath (captain), Andrew Rambarran (vice-captain), Narad Kissoondath (wicketkeeper), Zachary Siewah, Nick Ramlal, Vasant Singh, Jacen Agard, Joshua James, Ricardo Chase, Justin Jagessar, Kyle Ramdoo, Joshua Davis, Veeran Batchu, Olando James.