Tobago International Cycling Classic returns in October

Cyclists ride through Buccoo during stage one of the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic - File Photo

THE TOBAGO International Cycling Classic returns in October after a two-year break owing to the pandemic.

This year’s event will be shortened to a three-stage road race as compared to its original five stages.

Over 200 road cyclists from Europe, North America, South America and the Caribbean will converge on the island for four days of intense racing along Tobago’s winding and undulating roads.

Division one to three cyclists will compete in the three-stage international race (main race) for continental, national and elite teams. Division two riders (masters, juniors and women) will feature in a two stage race.

Division three contestants, recreational cyclists and mountain bikers, also compete in a two-stage race. Also on the agenda once more is the fast and furious keirin sprint for invitational riders.

The race will celebrate its 34th edition this year.

Interested cyclists can contact race organiser Jeffrey Charles at 680-1214, via email (jeffreycharles57@hotmail.com) or visit www.trinbagowheelers.com.