One more death, 117 new covid19 cases

File photo

THE HEALTH Ministry has reported one more covid19 death. In its update on Sunday, the ministry reported 117 more were infected from Friday-Saturday.

The deceased is an elderly female, with multiple comorbidities.

Trinidad and Tobago now has 6,508 active cases.

Since the virus reached TT in March 2020, some 4,068 people have died.

Of these, 3,355 were not fully vaccinated, 301 were fully vaccinated, and 390 deaths occurred before May 24, 2021 when vaccination began.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and July 13, some 15,838 (80.3 per cent) were not fully vaccinated; 3,880 (19.7 per cent) per cent were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, 173,006 patients have tested positive, of whom 162,430 recovered.

At present, 6,331 are in home self-isolation, 177 in hospital and none in step-down facilities.

To date, 798,280 people have been tested, of whom 330,312 were tested at private facilities and 467,968 at public facilities.

Of TT's population, 51.1 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 715,699 people, compared to 684,301 who have had no doses or just a first dose.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, some 657,878 had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 57,821 a single-dose regime. Some 694,572 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Some 167,526 have had a booster dose.