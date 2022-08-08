Man in court for robbery of Venezuelan salesman

Azim Shah

Azim Shah, 19, from Pointe-à-Pierre, is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday.

In a press release, police said Shah was charged for robbery with aggravation of a Venezuelan salesman on August 5.

Police report said the suspect had an accomplice, as the salesman was approached by two men, one with a gun and the other with a wooden baton.

The victim told detectives she was robbed of several household appliances, cellphones and electronics. He escaped on foot.

Police searched for the suspects and reportedly found Shah and retrieved a number of the items reported stolen.

The second man remains at large.