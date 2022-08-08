American one of two men drowned on Sunday

An American man was one of two who drowned in separate incidents on Sunday.

David Khan, a citizen of the US, was bathing at Maracas Beach on Sunday when he got into difficulty at about 3.30 pmand disappeared underwater.

After searches for Khan until 5.50 pm, his body resurfaced.

Three men brought the body to shore and attempts were made to resuscitate him but proved futile. He died at the scene.

In a separate incident, a Maracas St Joseph man identified as Joshua Serette, 24, was bathing at Tyrico Bay, when at about 6 pm he also got into difficulty and went underwater. People at the beach saw him went to his aid and pulled him out of the water. An American doctor who practises at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Philadelphia, US, performed CPR on him.

Serette was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsies are expected to be done on both men.