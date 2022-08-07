Trinidad and Tobago finish Davis Cup 7th with last day win

Nicaragua's Francisco Bendana returns a shot to Antigua and Barbuda's Ron Murraine during the Davis Cup, at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua, on Saturday August 6, 2022. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s tennis team finished seventh in the 2022 Davis Cup Americas Group IV tournament with a final day victory over Haiti at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Saturday.

Both TT and Haiti won one singles match apiece.

Luca Shamsi of TT defeated L Walton of Haiti and Christopher Bogelin got past Ebolum Nwokolo 6-3, 6-4.

In the doubles match, TT’s Nabeel Mohammed and Akiel Duke sealed the series for TT with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Bogelin and Junior Bazanne.

In other series on the final day of the tournament Bermuda outlasted Cuba 3-0, Honduras defeated Aruba 2-1 and Nicaragua were 3-0 winners over Antigua and Barbuda.

In the nine-team tournament, TT finished ahead of Haiti and US Virgin Islands.