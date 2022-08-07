Richards anchors TT 4x400m men to Commonwealth gold

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, during the heats in the men's 200 metres, in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Thursday. (AP PHOTO)

Trinidad and Tobago's 4x400 relay men clinched the country's third gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday.

Jereem Richards, who retained his men's 200-metre Commonwealth gold on Saturday, ran the anchor leg as TT triumphed in a time of three minutes 1.29 seconds.

The victory pushed TT's medal tally at the Games, which will officially conclude on Monday, to three gold, two silver and a bronze.

Running out of lane eight, Dwight St Hillaire had a good first leg, as TT held a slight lead over Jamaica. Asa Guevara, who was on the second leg, maintained the lead, with Jamaica and Botswana keeping up the pressure.

The experienced Machel Cedenio held the lead under immense pressure from the field to hand the baton to Richards.

Less than 24 hours after winning 200m gold, Richards and his Botswana rival were neck and neck until the final 150 metres, when Richards changed gears and powered to victory.

Botswana were second in 3:01.85 and Kenya finished third in 3:02.41, but Jamaica were disqualified.