Miss World franchise holder aims for victories and charity works

Fashion designer Charu Lochan Dass, the new franchise holder of Miss World TT. - SUREASH CHOLAI

NEW Miss World (TT) franchise holder Charu Lochan Dass wants the next Miss World to be from Trinidad and Tobago and for local delegates' good deeds to have a lasting impact on needy communities. She was addressing the media launch of Miss World (TT), held on Wednesday night at the rooftop of the Brix hotel in St Ann's.

She spoke on the theme, Recognizing our past achievements and defining our future.

Thanking her predecessor Brian Gopaul for his kind words and guidance, she said, "You have really done an outstanding job with the franchise and we intend to follow in your footsteps."

Lochan Dass said for her this pageant was about national service, that is, service to country, community and TT's young girls and women.

"We will be giving hundreds of girls this unique once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage."

She strongly identified with the aim of the Miss World pageant to put humanitarian issues at the forefront, with a mission to help the underprivileged.

"This mission resonated with me, as I too believe in giving back."

Lochan Dass said the pageant now celebrates its 70th anniversary, guided by the beauty with a purpose motto of Julia Morley, head of the global organisation, widow of founder Eric Morley.

"Her role in reinventing the competition into one that recognises not only confidence, beauty, talent, sporting abilities and modelling but also humanitarian work, is known globally.

"In the process of the competition, real and tangible projects will be launched and developed that impact our communities with women and children in particular.

"We will work with the girls to make their projects live on, well after the competition ends, to bring long term positive effects to our communities. As franchise holder, I would like this to not only be a legacy but a responsibility!"

She recalled working on the pageant in 2018 with then director Gopaul.

"I enjoyed working with all the young girls and women whose passion and spirit for success translated into a love for self, community and country. This is what most inspired me to host this pageant."

Lochan Dass hoped to renew the global excitement she had felt watching the pageant as a youngster.

"I recall as a young girl, staying up one evening every year, glued to my television waiting to see if Miss Trinidad and Tobago made the cut. This was a unique and heart-warming experience for me and I am sure for many of you as well.

"In 2022, our goal is to inspire this rush of anxiety and nervous excitement as we did so many times before with the likes of Giselle La Ronde, Michelle Khan, Magdalene Walcott, Kenisha Thom, Valene Maharaj, Gabrielle Walcott, Sarah Jane Waddell, Tya Jane Ramey and Jeanine Brandt, who were all short-listed as finalists.

"And let me assure you ladies and gentlemen we are working tirelessly to ensure that the next Miss World is a girl from Trinidad and Tobago!

"We want to attract the best women who exude beauty, grace and talent from both islands of Trinidad and Tobago."

Lochan Dass deeply thanked all who have come on board as part of her team.

"This year we will have special competitions and prizes for our top model, best talent, a fitness challenge and our social media segments. All of these, together with our Beauty with a Purpose event, will have title sponsors, so feel free to let us know if you have any interests," she said.

"As I close, I want to urge all our beautiful and talented girls and women – our friends, daughters, nieces and even grand kids, all between the ages of 18 to 25 to register.

"The Miss World TT Pageant isn’t just a beauty contest. For our young ladies, it creates value, self-worth, teaches them new skills sets, improve their career prospects, networking, global exposure and a more diverse outlook on life."

Lochan Dass was glad to have expert trainers, notably, Richard Young, Bally, Lisa Ghany and Adrian Raymond.

"On behalf of the local management team, I want to assure each and every one of you here tonight that we will work tirelessly to guide, train and mentor our next representative for Miss World."