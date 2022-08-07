Keshorn, relay teams eye medals at Commonwealth

In this file photo, Keshorn Walcott, of Trinidad And Tobago, competes in qualifications for the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships, on July 21, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo) -

THE Trinidad and Tobago women’s and men’s 4x100-metre relay teams qualified for the finals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

On Saturday, the women’s 4x100m team including Khalifa St Fort, Mauricia Prieto, Akilah Lewis and Michelle-Lee Ahye finished fourth in 43.48 seconds in heat two of round one to seal a place in the final.

TT will run in lane two in the final at 7.54 am on Sunday, TT time.

The men’s quartet of Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jnr, Kion Benjamin and Akanni Hislop ended second in heat one of round one in 38.84 to book a place in the final at 7.40 am, on Sunday.

It will be a busy day at the games on Sunday for TT.

At 3 am, Teniel Campbell will compete in the women’s road race and from 5.15 am Kelsey Daniel will participate in the men’s triple jump final.

At 2.05 pm, Tyra Gittens will line up in the women’s long jump final and then at 2.40 pm Keshorn Walcott will aim for a medal in the men’s javelin final.

The TT men’s 4x400m team will run in the final of the event at 3.30 pm. Jereem Richards, who won gold in the 200m event on Saturday, is expected to be in the team.