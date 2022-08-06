[UPDATED] TTEC restores full power in Trinidad, waits on report on outage

TTEC head office in Port of Spain. - File photo

Electricity has been restored to all areas affected by power outages in Trinidad on Saturday.

In an updated release, the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) said the outages were caused by an issue with the generating plant of an independent power producer (IPP). The matter is being investigated by the IPP and a report will be given to TTEC upon completion.

Prior to complete restoration, around 60 per cent customers in east and central Trinidad were given power following the reports of these outages early Saturday.

In one of its releases, TTEC said work began at around 10.20 am and service was expected to return by 11.30 am to the affected areas.

It advised that responses from its call centres will be slow because of the high number of calls coming in. The commission apologised for any inconvenience being experienced.

Several areas across Trinidad had no electricity early Saturday. Tobago was unaffected.

In an earlier release, TTEC said these outages, which began around 9 am, were caused by a fault in its systems that affected one of the generating plants.

It said the commission was in talks with the power producer to determine the problem and an estimated time for restoration.

Among the areas affected were San Francique, Beetham, Santa Cruz, Penco Lands, Cumuto, St Joseph, Arima, Toco, Tacarigua, Diego Martin, West Moorings, San Raphael and Penal.