Tickets on sale for CPL knockout stage

Tickets for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) knockout games in Guyana went on sale on Friday and will be available to buy from the brand new box office location at 233-234 Camp Street, Guyana and online from www.cplt20.com.

All four Hero CPL knockout games will be in Guyana in 2022 with all these matches taking place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence as the culmination of the Biggest Party in Sport comes to the country for the first time.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets as soon as possible as the demand will be huge for these historic fixtures. Fans are urged to get their tickets from the box office or from www.cplt20.com. Tickets purchased from unauthorised sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded not to buy printouts of e-tickets from third-party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry.

The schedule for the CPL knockout stage is as follows:

September 27

Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place (10am)

Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place (7pm)

September 28

Qualifier 2 – qualifier 1 loser vs eliminator winner (7pm)

September 30

CPL final (7pm)