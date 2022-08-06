RBC West Penn U-20 football final in Diego on Sunday

Teams get ready to play during action recently in the RBC West Penn football tournament. -

THE RBC West Penn islandwide under-20 youth football final kicks off on Sunday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Admission is free and a rhythm section will attempt to match the tempo on the field.

Action gets under way at 3pm with an exhibition game between Morvant United and Barataria United.

At 5pm, Gasparillo Youths face Mayaro's Maguaya United in a battle for third place.

The grand final is set for 7pm with Malabar All Stars against Deportivo Mahaica.

Malabar booked their final spot last weekend with a 2-0 result over Gasparillo with goals from Tirell Innis in the 62nd and Dwight Yorke in injury time.

The Point Fortin-based Deportivo Mahaica got past Maguaya comfortably 4-1 in the other semifinal, courtesy a first-half double from Ezekeij Kesar and goals from Kanye Francis and Anthony Lambkin. Maguaya notched a 77th minute consolation from Jamali Cobham.