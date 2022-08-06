Kamla promised pan factory in 2010

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: With national elections some three years away, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar seems ready again to recycle promises made 12 years ago as leader of the People’s Partnership coalition. At the weekend, Persad-Bissessar promised to establish a pan factory in the country if she returns as prime minister.

Persad-Bissessar should remember that she made the same promise in 2010 when she was seeking to become prime minister. She did become prime minister, but forgot the promise even though the PP government had the money.

I wish to remind her that the promise was contained in the PP 2010 manifesto at page 47. It reads:

“In collaboration with Pan Trinbago Inc and the steelpan fraternity we will:

* Establish a viable steelpan industry/pan factory using local expertise and knowledge, including the manufacturing of drums for the specific purpose of producing the national instrument.

* Establish a chrome and powder-coating facility.

* Facilitate ongoing research and development programmes on the steelpan.

* Upgrade of tuning facilities to support and expand the current cadre of tuners and pan builders through training and mechanisation.

* Encourage the establishment of a co-operative-type business venture for people in the steelpan fraternity.

* Complete the construction of the national headquarters for Pan Trinbago Inc at the Trincity site and develop the site in collaboration with Pan Trinbago.”

After 12 years the Opposition Leader has missed the boat. Because, as late as it is, Culture Minister Randall Mitchell has promised to make a statement on August 11 on a steelpan factory. Be careful, Minister Mitchell, make sure and walk the talk.

HARRY PARTAP

former UNC MP