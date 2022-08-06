How to get HDC refund

File photo: HDC building South Quay

THE EDITOR: I experienced the same problem as Horace Hutson (“Still awaiting HDC refund,” August 4) and got my Housing Development Corporation refund 15 years later.

Hudson should obtain a form from the ombudsman’s office located next to the Hyatt Hotel. He must submit all copies of documents with the form, drop into the box located in the reception area and he would receive a response in a very timely manner.

They are very professional in executing the investigation. His refund will be obtained promptly.

ROSEMARIE MC EACHNIE

via e-mail