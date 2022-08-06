Hairstyle not important, TT
THE EDITOR: TT, we must not breach the basic rights of our students.
Does a student's hairstyle affect learning? Does wearing one's hair naturally have a negative impact on their ability to learn?
Hairstyles can range from neat and tidy to no afro, no plaits, no ribbons.
I humbly suggest the Education Minister decides on a universal policy, implementing same in all schools .
The rules should best benefit all the students. We must not breach the basic rights of students.
We have had a Rasta, be he real, imaginary or cosmetic, in Parliament many years now with little or no effects, consequences, repercussions. There is still no Kwame Ture street, only talk, promises.
My grandmother is a Francis. I have thick aristocratic white hair.
What is important is not the hair on a student's head, but the brain inside.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
