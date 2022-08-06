Free dance camp at UWI

Students will learn Caribbean, African folk, Indian classical and folk dance at the UWI dance camp. -

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will host a free dance camp from August 8-11.

It is being hosted by UWI’s dance unit of the Department of Creative and Festival Arts, St Augustine. It will be held at the department’s Cheesman Building, dance studio II and lecture room III, Gordon Street from 11 am-2 pm.

The unit’s coordinator Deboleena Paul said this was being done for the first time and aims to reach a cross-section of people from TT’s communities. Registration was open to people 12 and up.

Paul, who took over as the unit’s coordinator last year, said she wanted to reach different communities as well as have give an opportunity to people who may not have the financial means to formally study dance.

Emelda Lynch-Griffith, Dr Rajkumar Krishna Persad and Terry David will lead the camp. Students will learn Caribbean, African folk, Indian classical and folk dance.

So far, 40 people have registered and they range between the ages 16-30. Paul said the camp can host a maximum of 45 people. Registration closes August 7.

“It is for people who love dancing and movement and will focus on the history of dance and culture in TT,” Paul said.

A media release said it hopes the camp will unlock the potential of youth and “ignite a spark in them to pursue dance for their personal development and career paths.

“We believe in the power of dance and wish to expose participants to the highest level of teaching and learning in this performing art available in TT,” it added.