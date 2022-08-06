Exemplary service at EBC office

THE EDITOR: On July 30 I had the pleasure of visiting the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s temporary registration office for Tunapuna at the St Joseph Police Youth Club.

The service was exemplary. So much so it moved me to highlight the kind, efficient and thorough attention I received during the process to renew my National ID Card.

It all meant even more to me since I use a wheelchair, which means the service I receive during public transactions can at times be unhelpful and unpleasant.

However, this time, from the instant the staff knew I used a wheelchair, everyone went into motion to accommodate me, ensuring I was safe and sound and that the entire process was successfully completed.

When a sudden downpour hit us, opened umbrellas appeared, ensuring I stayed dry amid my protests that those helpful staff members were getting wet.

I could not have asked for or expected anything better from such clearly dedicated public servants.

I express my heartfelt thanks to each member of staff on that day who made this the very best experience I have ever had with the EBC.

Thank you all so much for your help, and for reminding me how beautiful inside and out the people of Trinidad and Tobago truly are. Thank you all and God bless you.

GILLIAN THOMAS

via e-mail